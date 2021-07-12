© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

San Jose Mayor Meets With President Biden To Discuss Reducing Gun Violence

KALW | By Ben Trefny,
Bay City News Service
Published July 12, 2021 at 2:29 PM PDT
8729814276_4730244b9b_c.jpg
Steve Rhodes
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Mother's Day March and Rally To End Gun Violence in San Jose

San Jose recently approved a plan to reduce gun violence. Mayor Sam Liccardo met with President Joe Biden and other officials at the White House, Monday, to discuss how the same can be done nationally.

San Jose’s City Council approved several gun harm reduction proposals at the end of June. They include: a mandate for gun insurance; impounding guns from those who do not comply with insurance mandates and other laws; and recording all gun purchases.

Mayor Liccardo likens gun insurance to auto insurance. He says that was effective in reducing per-mile car accidents by 80 percent in four decades. He also says insurance would reduce the public cost of gun violence, which in San Jose costs taxpayers nearly half-a-billion dollars annually, according to early data from the Pacific Institute on Research and Evaluation.

Liccardo first proposed the measures after the 2019 Garlic Festival Shooting in the neighboring city of Gilroy. He reintroduced them this year weeks after the Bay Area's deadliest mass shooting, which claimed nine lives in San Jose at the Santa Clara County Valley Transportation Authority yard in May.

The council approved the proposals last month, directing the city attorney to draft an ordinance that will come back for a final vote in September.

News
Ben Trefny
Ben handles daily operations in the news department, overseeing the editorial and sound engineering teams, delivering daily newscasts, producing the nightly news and culture show Crosscurrents, and supervising special projects including KALW's Audio Academy training program.
See stories by Ben Trefny
Bay City News Service
See stories by Bay City News Service