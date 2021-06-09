Sonoma County Officials To Brief Public On Wildfire Preparations
Sonoma county officials will update community members on preparations for fire season in meetings held in English and Spanish this week.
County officials will discuss emergency notification systems and evacuation zones and provide suggestions for how citizens can prepare. They’ll also give tips on tree pruning and brush removal.
Panelists include the Director of Sonoma’s Department of Emergency Management, the Cal Fire Division Chief, and members of regional fire departments. They’ll be available to answer questions from the public.
The meeting in English will take place Wednesday and the meeting in Spanish will be on Thursday. Both will be available to stream on the county’s Facebook and YouTube pages at 5 p.m.