Bayview Edition: June 9, 2021

Supes extend local eviction moratorium as state protections wind down — Mission Local

“Preston introduced two-part legislation that seeks to extend local eviction protections through the end of the year. He presented part one on Tuesday, which protects renters from nonpayment evictions for 60 days and prohibits late fees or other punishments landlords might impose on tenants. Preston said he’ll pursue more encompassing legislation in the coming weeks.”

Mayor Breed could veto free Muni pilot program despite board approval — KRON4 via Bay City News

“The Free Muni for All program, authored by [Supervisor Dean] Preston, would provide free rides along San Francisco Municipal Transit Agency buses and trains for three months, in an effort to boost the agency’s ridership, which plummeted during the COVID-19 pandemic and resulted in the agency discontinuing several lines. The Board of Supervisors voted 7-4 in support of the ordinance, with supervisors Myrna Melgar, Rafael Mandelman, Catherine Stefani and Ahsha Safai voting against it. The legislation calls for $12.5 million from the COVID Contingency Reserve to be provided to the SFMTA to offset any fare revenue loss during the program, which is expected to run from July 1 through September 30.”

San Francisco Museums for All Is Now Permanent and Year-Round — San Francisco Human Services Agency

“This expansion aims to support San Francisco’s reopening and recovery, and follows the program’s initial launch in summer 2019 when more than 25,000 free admissions were redeemed by San Franciscans visiting local museums and cultural institutions. To build on the success of the initial summer program, San Francisco Museums for All will now be permanent and offer free year-round admission to one in four San Franciscans who receive Medi-Cal or CalFresh benefits.”

SF International Flor Y Canto festival opens this week and here’s what you should know — Mission Local

“The three days will include everything from youth workshops that highlight teenage voices – such as Nomadic Press’s ‘Exploring the Multiverse: Latinx Youth Anthology’ release party – to cross-cultural solidarity gatherings such as “ILLUMINATE III: Ancestry and Possibility,” which features some of the most recognizable Asian American voices in Lauren Ito and Giovanna Lomanto. The readings specifically promote the visibility and heritage of Latinx voices by offering free access to arts and literature that revolve around issues of equity, social justice, gender, racial empowerment, and other forms of liberation. This year, a full schedule has been released as a PDF, which can be accessed here .”

How Mother Brown’s Brought The Dining Room To The People — KALW

“This right here helped me out a lot, I’m not working and jive,” he says. “By me getting this free food and jive, It helped my family and my mother and my sister and me, and it helps out a lot and I sure appreciate that and I hope it continues.”

Umoja Health's Pop-Up Clinics Prove That Home Is Where The Healing Is — KALW

“This is a pop-up clinic, but it feels more like a neighborhood kickback. There’s even a DJ, a tall volunteer tapping away on a laptop. His name is Ghila Andemeskel. He’s a researcher and health educator at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF), as well as a North Oakland native.”

What Works: Grassroots Solutions Around The Bay — KALW

“As California emerges from the pandemic, we’re going to introduce you to people and community groups who are innovating solutions around the Bay Area. To name a few — meet Gwendolyn Westbrook, who runs an organization that feeds and houses San Francisco Bayview residents. In East Palo Alto, Lena Potts works with youth to give them a sense of community during virtual schooling. And in Fairfield, K. Patrice Williams launched her TV show to keep Solano County residents in the know. Stay tuned for these stories and more — of people bringing about positive change in their own neighborhoods.Support for this series comes from Renaissance Journalism's Equity and Health Reporting Initiative, with funding from The California Endowment.”

