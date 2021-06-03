How California Is Preparing For This Year's Extreme Drought

As California emerges out of nearly a year-and-a half of a global pandemic, we are entering into another crisis: drought. Nearly three quarters of the state is in extreme drought.

The snow-pack is almost gone and some local counties have started imposing mandatory water restrictions. If this sounds familiar, it’s because the state’s longest running drought officially ended less than 5 years ago.

In this interview, we talk about lessons learned and what we can expect going forward.

Click the play button above to listen.