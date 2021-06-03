Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Click here to listen to full episodes.
How California Is Preparing For This Year's Extreme Drought
Most of California is diving headfirst into another extreme drought. Are we more prepared this time?
As California emerges out of nearly a year-and-a half of a global pandemic, we are entering into another crisis: drought. Nearly three quarters of the state is in extreme drought.
The snow-pack is almost gone and some local counties have started imposing mandatory water restrictions. If this sounds familiar, it’s because the state’s longest running drought officially ended less than 5 years ago.
In this interview, we talk about lessons learned and what we can expect going forward.
Click the play button above to listen.