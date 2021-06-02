West Oakland Edition: June 1, 2021

Oaklanders getting vaccinated have $50, possibly more, coming their way — The Oaklandside

“More than 77% of Alameda County residents 16 and older have already received at least one COVID-19 shot. More than 62% of county residents are fully vaccinated, meaning there’s almost no risk that they’ll be hospitalized or die from COVID-19.

Statewide, more than half of all Californians are fully vaccinated. But, as Newsom pointed out, getting the first 30% of the state vaccinated was the easy part. Getting 70% and more of the population vaccinated will be ‘even more challenging still,’ the governor said.

Experts say the tricky part of community immunity (also called herd immunity) is that we don’t know what percentage of the population needs their shots until we pass that mark. ‘There is no magic number,’ Newsom said.”

How flaws in California’s vaccine system left some Oaklanders behind — The Oaklandside

“California tried to ensure greater equity by focusing on zip codes that suffered worse during the pandemic, including doubling the vaccine allotment to these areas, reserving appointments in the state’s MyTurn system, and creating a network of vaccine distributors to reach populations deemed a priority. But the strategy may not have been as equitable as some would have hoped. Jacob Snow , a technology and civil liberties attorney with American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California, analyzed the state’s system and found that it left out numerous small, hard hit neighborhoods located outside of priority zip codes.”

Cities around the country explore removing elevated highways with federal funding — The Architect’s Newspaper

“The group ConnectOAKLAND has called for I-980 to be removed and replaced by a narrower boulevard that would be healthier for the neighborhoods in West Oakland, which have high asthma rates, and support the economic growth of Uptown Oakland. City officials have been exploring the idea of removing I-980 as part of their Downtown Oakland Plan.”