East Palo Alto Edition: May 24, 2021

Bay Area faith community holds vigil near anniversary of George Floyd's death — ABC7

“A prayer vigil was held on the Peninsula for Floyd and other victims of violence. A former NBA star showed up to offer his thoughts and prayers. Faith leaders spoke and prayed outside Palo Alto City Hall, in Memory of George Floyd.”

Coronavirus Tracker — SF Chronicle

“The average number of new coronavirus cases reported daily in the Bay Area for the week that ended May 16 was 231. The 1,614 new cases were the fewest reported in a week since June 7, 2020. The average on May 2, before a backlog of cases were reported in Alameda , was 345 and the average for the five days immediately after the May 4 spike was 306. There were 4,500 cases being reported each day during the first week of 2021. The number of virus-related deaths reported in the Bay Area for the week ending May 16 was 22, the fewest in a week since 19 were reported for the week that ended June 7, 2020.”

Hey Midpeninsula, how vaccinated is your ZIP code? — The Almanac

“94303, with more than 40,000 residents in East Palo Alto and a portion of Palo Alto, has a rate of 69.1% of fully and partially inoculated residents.”

Broadband Speed In East Palo Alto Area: See How It Compares To Rest Of U.S. — Patch

In the East Palo Alto area, Microsoft provided the following information on the percent of residents who use the internet at broadband speeds at each ZIP Code.

ZIP code 94303: 60.1 percent