© 2021
80th-logo-evolution-header-black_1600.png
1941 - 2021 /// Support the next 80 years.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

East Palo Alto Edition: May 24, 2021

KALW | By Kevin Vance,
Ben Trefny
Published May 25, 2021 at 7:55 AM PDT
EastPaloAltoEdition.png

Bay Area faith community holds vigil near anniversary of George Floyd's death — ABC7
“A prayer vigil was held on the Peninsula for Floyd and other victims of violence. A former NBA star showed up to offer his thoughts and prayers. Faith leaders spoke and prayed outside Palo Alto City Hall, in Memory of George Floyd.”

Coronavirus Tracker — SF Chronicle
“The average number of new coronavirus cases reported daily in the Bay Area for the week that ended May 16 was 231. The 1,614 new cases were the fewest reported in a week since June 7, 2020. The average on May 2, before a backlog of cases were reported in Alameda, was 345 and the average for the five days immediately after the May 4 spike was 306. There were 4,500 cases being reported each day during the first week of 2021. The number of virus-related deaths reported in the Bay Area for the week ending May 16 was 22, the fewest in a week since 19 were reported for the week that ended June 7, 2020.”

Hey Midpeninsula, how vaccinated is your ZIP code? — The Almanac
“94303, with more than 40,000 residents in East Palo Alto and a portion of Palo Alto, has a rate of 69.1% of fully and partially inoculated residents.”

Broadband Speed In East Palo Alto Area: See How It Compares To Rest Of U.S. — Patch
In the East Palo Alto area, Microsoft provided the following information on the percent of residents who use the internet at broadband speeds at each ZIP Code.

ZIP code 94303: 60.1 percent

News
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance
Ben Trefny
Ben handles daily operations in the news department, overseeing the editorial and sound engineering teams, delivering daily newscasts, producing the nightly news and culture show Crosscurrents, and supervising special projects including KALW's Audio Academy training program.
See stories by Ben Trefny