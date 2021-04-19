Fairfield Edition: April 19, 2021

40+ Ways to Join SF’s “Climate Action Month” — SF.Funcheap

“April is ‘Climate Action Month’ here’s 40+ free events and easy tips for things you can do at home, how you can help and who to support.”

Rebates for Home Energy Improvements — BayREN Home

“Work with a participating contractor and receive rebates for individual and packaged upgrades that bring comfort, energy savings and healthier indoor air quality to your home. For help taking the next step, contact an advisor at 866-878-6008 or email us.”

BayREN Business Microloans — Mission Asset Fund



LOWER YOUR MONTHLY ENERGY BILL

INSTALL ENERGY-SAVING LIGHTS AND APPLIANCES

MAKE LOW MONTHLY PAYMENTS

BUILD YOUR CREDIT HISTORY

ACCESS ONLINE FINANCIAL EDUCATION

AVAILABLE IN THE 9-COUNTY SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA

Volunteer to #KeepSolanoClean2021 — Solano County Cleanups

“Join us April 19-24 for a week of simple, sustainable solutions you can adopt into your everyday life to help make a difference. We'll also be highlighting local cleanup groups that are doing everything they can to #KeepSolanoClean.”

Solano County Earth Day Cleanup — Solano County Cleanups

“The annual Solano County Earth Day Cleanup is a series of trash cleanup events organized by local entities across Solano County. This year, due to COVID-19, there are no organized countywide cleanups. Volunteer by cleaning up any trash you find in your neighborhood on Saturday, April 24 and record that information using the free CleanSwell mobile app.”

