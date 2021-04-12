© 2021
New Study Shows Marin To Be California's Healthiest County — With A Caveat

KALW | By Ben Trefny,
Bay City News Service
Published April 13, 2021 at 4:00 AM PDT
The 2021 County Health Rankings and Roadmaps report looks at factors such as education, jobs, income, and the environment to determine how healthy people are and what types of things will impact their health and longevity in the future.

In the new rankings, Marin was number one in health factors and health outcomes among California's 58 counties. It was the 11th time in 12 years that Marin earned the top ranking.

The County Health Rankings & Roadmaps report also reveals that all counties have areas where they can improve. Marin has one of the worst scores in income inequality and received low grades in housing affordability.

Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis said, "COVID-19 has deepened differences between groups, and those differences fall along lines of race and income. That's the work ahead of us as a community, through the pandemic and beyond. When all are able to thrive, that will be real cause for celebration."

