In the new rankings, Marin was number one in health factors and health outcomes among California's 58 counties. It was the 11th time in 12 years that Marin earned the top ranking.

The County Health Rankings & Roadmaps report also reveals that all counties have areas where they can improve. Marin has one of the worst scores in income inequality and received low grades in housing affordability.

Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis said, "COVID-19 has deepened differences between groups, and those differences fall along lines of race and income. That's the work ahead of us as a community, through the pandemic and beyond. When all are able to thrive, that will be real cause for celebration."