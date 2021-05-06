Daly City Police To Purchase Body And Vehicle Cameras

The City Council of Daly City approved purchasing the cameras on Wednesday during a special meeting .

It's been a long time coming. Five years ago, a civil grand jury in San Mateo County issued a report recommending local agencies create plans to implement body-worn cameras within a year-and-a-half.

Daly City agreed to buy them when funding was available. But three years later, the department still didn’t have cameras. So the city started the process of putting a measure on the following year’s ballot to fund the program through a half-cent sales tax.

That measure, Measure Q, was passed by local voters in the election last November. The program will cost taxpayers about 1 and a third million dollars over five years.

The Daly City Police Department says it expects to have cameras in use within six months.

