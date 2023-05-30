On the other side of the wall: Uncuffed presents re-entry stories

This story aired in the May 30, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to listen to the story

Getting out of prison is complicated. Formerly incarcerated people can face a whole set of challenges when they come back home, including finding a job, securing stable housing or applying for loans, negotiating with parole officers, not to mention having to learn new technology. Uncuffed Producer Tommy “Shakur” Ross has spent the past year meeting these obstacles head on.

In April of 2022, Shakur walked out of the gates of San Quentin State Prison in a brand new fitted suit. He had been incarcerated for almost 37 years, a decade of those at San Quentin. It’s where he experienced what he calls his biggest transformation. There, he adopted restorative justice practices, converted to Islam, and co-founded San Quentin Radio. Now, since getting out, he’s flown for the first time ever on a plane to visit Norwegian prisons, bought a new car, and is even going back inside prisons to volunteer. Most recently, he started teaching an audio storytelling to other formerly incarcerated people. We’ll hear from Shakur and from some of the participants in the storytelling class.