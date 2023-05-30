© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Law & Justice
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM.

On the other side of the wall: Uncuffed presents re-entry stories

KALW | By Tommy "Shakur" Ross,
Hana BabaUncuffed
Published May 30, 2023 at 3:00 AM PDT
Tommy "Shakur" Ross, on far left, leads a storytelling class for formerly incarcerated people, just a year after he was released from San Quentin
Leila Bihkak-Gutierrez/ Community Works West
/
Tommy "Shakur" Ross, on far left, leads a storytelling class for formerly incarcerated people, just a year after he was released from San Quentin

This story aired in the May 30, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to listen to the story

Getting out of prison is complicated. Formerly incarcerated people can face a whole set of challenges when they come back home, including finding a job, securing stable housing or applying for loans, negotiating with parole officers, not to mention having to learn new technology. Uncuffed Producer Tommy “Shakur” Ross has spent the past year meeting these obstacles head on.

In April of 2022, Shakur walked out of the gates of San Quentin State Prison in a brand new fitted suit. He had been incarcerated for almost 37 years, a decade of those at San Quentin. It’s where he experienced what he calls his biggest transformation. There, he adopted restorative justice practices, converted to Islam, and co-founded San Quentin Radio. Now, since getting out, he’s flown for the first time ever on a plane to visit Norwegian prisons, bought a new car, and is even going back inside prisons to volunteer. Most recently, he started teaching an audio storytelling to other formerly incarcerated people. We’ll hear from Shakur and from some of the participants in the storytelling class.

"So I had to kind of step back and take a breather and be like, 'wow, I'm not here because I made wrong choices. I'm here because I made right choices and now it's time to pass those right choices down to the next person.'"
Maria Rios

Law & Justice From The Producers Of UncuffedCrosscurrents
Tommy "Shakur" Ross
Thomas "Shakur" Ross is a producer of KALW's Uncuffed, presenting stories that show the humanity of incarcerated people.
Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Uncuffed
Stories from inside California prisons
