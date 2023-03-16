© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Law & Justice

Social media companies sued over apps

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published March 16, 2023 at 1:07 PM PDT
snapchat focal foto.jpg
Focal Foto
/
Flickr / Creative Commons

In the suit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in San Francisco, the San Mateo County Board of Education and Superintendent Nancy Magee claim the social media giants designed their products to target youth at the expense of their mental health.

The suit alleges the platforms harm schools, inhibit education, increase absenteeism and are even responsible for physical damage to school property.

In a statement, Magee said,"There is hard science behind the claim that social media is fueling a mental health epidemic in school-age children.”

Representatives for the three platforms named in San Mateo County's suit didn't comment directly on the lawsuit itself but emphasized the work they're doing to keep their products safe.

Law & Justice Bay Area News
Sunni Khalid
