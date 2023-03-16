Social media companies sued over apps

In the suit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in San Francisco, the San Mateo County Board of Education and Superintendent Nancy Magee claim the social media giants designed their products to target youth at the expense of their mental health.

The suit alleges the platforms harm schools, inhibit education, increase absenteeism and are even responsible for physical damage to school property.

In a statement, Magee said,"There is hard science behind the claim that social media is fueling a mental health epidemic in school-age children.”

Representatives for the three platforms named in San Mateo County's suit didn't comment directly on the lawsuit itself but emphasized the work they're doing to keep their products safe.