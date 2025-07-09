Elder abuse arises in various forms from various sources.

Some practices are obvious such as physical abuse or neglect, or falsifying financial records or forging signatures; others more subtle such as selling a senior on a poor investment with huge commissions or selling unneeded repairs to their home.

Tonight’s broadcast is devoted to protecting seniors, from a whole litany of scams and predatory practices.

YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, and tonight's co-host, David Bigeleisen, are joined by Karman Guadagni, the managing partner at Stebner Gertler & Guadagni, a recognized elder abuse litigation law firm with compassionate and aggressive lawyers capable of handling the most complex elder abuse cases.

