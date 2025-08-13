© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Legal Rights
Your Legal Rights

Voting and Redistricting

By Jeff Hayden
Published August 13, 2025 at 7:05 AM PDT

Your Legal Rights starts with Democracy, and we've presented broadcasts on such subjects as preserving democracy, threats to our democracy and how votes are counted.

Tonight features a topic of gerrymandering — moving district lines to alter the outcome of an election by predetermining the districts in which you cast your vote.

Is it wrong for the party in power in a state to draw district lines to dilute the number of representatives the other party sends to the state capital? To Washington?

When does this violate the principle of one person, one vote?

When one state does it, should another state follow suit?

Questions for Jeff and his guests? Call (866) 798-8255.

Tags
Your Legal Rights Law & JusticeElections
Jeff Hayden
