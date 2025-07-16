© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Legal Rights
Your Legal Rights

Elections: What's Going Wrong

By Jeff Hayden
Published July 16, 2025 at 4:03 PM PDT

In this age of tribalism, there is little uniting folks these days.

Interestingly, one thing on which each side can agree, is a deep distrust of elections, especially at the national level.

Is it the way the elections are conducted? Who gets to vote?

When one side wins, it seems the other side is unconvinced. While power switches back and forth — something our founding fathers might've thought healthy for a thriving democracy — it seems the party losing power is increasingly willing to challenge the outcome.

Tonight, YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by Brent Turner, and perhaps another guest or two. Questions for Jeff and his guest? Please call, toll-free, at (866) 798-8255.

Law & Justice Elections
Jeff Hayden
