© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW News

March 2022: Director's Report with Ben Trefny

KALW
Published March 24, 2022 at 4:00 PM PDT
March 2022 Directors Report image

It's been a little more than three months since longtime staffer Ben Trefny was named KALW's Interim Executive Director.

On Thursday,March 24, 2022, he continued an old KALW tradition: the Manager's Report (renamed the Director's Report). He talked extensively about his first few months, his vision for the station and what listeners can expect. He also answered questions live on-air.

Want to hear what he had to say? Just click that LISTEN button above!

Tags

KALW News Director's Report