March 2022: Director's Report with Ben Trefny

It's been a little more than three months since longtime staffer Ben Trefny was named KALW's Interim Executive Director.

On Thursday,March 24, 2022, he continued an old KALW tradition: the Manager's Report (renamed the Director's Report). He talked extensively about his first few months, his vision for the station and what listeners can expect. He also answered questions live on-air.

Want to hear what he had to say? Just click that LISTEN button above!