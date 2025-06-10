San Francisco Mayor wants to eliminate RV dwellings citywide

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie introduced legislation Tuesday, that would remove RV dwellings from the city’s streets.

The proposal would restrict "large" vehicles from parking for more than two hours at a time on any street. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that could impact at least 1,000 occupants living in 437 RVs across the city.

The plan proposes using $13 million over the next two years to buy back vehicles from owners, provide housing subsidies and fund both outreach and enforcement services. According to the San Francisco Chronicle , more than half of the budget will provide 65 housing vouchers and the rest will be outreach and enforcement.

The Coalition on Homelessness does not like it. Organizer Lukas Illa said that this leaves the inhabitants of the remaining 370 vehicles who don’t get housing vouchers with only shelters as an option.

He also said that the majority of the occupants are from immigrant populations and this bill will further put them at risk.

"This complicates, if not undermines, our sanctuary city policy to protect and go out of our way to ensure stability and protection for our immigrant families and communities," Illa said.

This comes just months after San Francisco closed its last safe-parking site for RVs.

The legislation was introduced in partnership with five supervisors and the Large Vehicle Task Force. The Board of Supervisors is discussing it in Tuesday's weekly meeting.

