SF AIDS Foundation sees small victory in lawsuit

A U.S. District Judge in Oakland granted a preliminary injunction Monday that protects organizations providing health and supportive services for LGTBQ people.

President Trump filed three executive orders earlier this year targeting DEI programs and gender-affirming care.

The civil rights group, Lambda Legal, filed a lawsuit challenging these executive orders on behalf of nine organizations.

One of the plaintiffs in the case is the San Francisco AIDS Foundation. It provides services like STI testing and treatment, HIV care, and gender-affirming care to LGBTQ individuals.

The injunction allows the nine organizations to continue providing care for LGBTQ people. The Oakland Court house clerk’s office at the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California said they are unsure how long the injunction will last.