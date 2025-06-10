© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
SF AIDS Foundation sees small victory in lawsuit

KALW | By Kristie Song
Published June 10, 2025 at 5:16 PM PDT
District Judge Jon Tigar is based in the Ronald Dellums Federal Building and Courthouse in Oakland, California.
Wikicommons user: V Smoothe
/
Wikicommons / Creative Commons
District Judge Jon Tigar's preliminary injunction prevents the defunding of nine organizations providing services to LGBTQ communities.

A U.S. District Judge in Oakland granted a preliminary injunction Monday that protects organizations providing health and supportive services for LGTBQ people.

President Trump filed three executive orders earlier this year targeting DEI programs and gender-affirming care.

The civil rights group, Lambda Legal, filed a lawsuit challenging these executive orders on behalf of nine organizations.

One of the plaintiffs in the case is the San Francisco AIDS Foundation. It provides services like STI testing and treatment, HIV care, and gender-affirming care to LGBTQ individuals.

The injunction allows the nine organizations to continue providing care for LGBTQ people. The Oakland Court house clerk’s office at the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California said they are unsure how long the injunction will last.
Kristie Song
Kristie Song is a multimedia journalist based in Berkeley, California. She has previously covered arts and culture for KQED, where she reported on DIY music, zine and comics spaces as well as other diverse Bay Area arts communities.
