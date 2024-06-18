ELECTION 2024: First San Francisco Mayoral Debate

Listen to the first debate between the five leading San Francisco mayoral candidates. The debate was held on Wednesday, June 12 at the Sydney Goldstein Theater. It was moderated by Heather Knight, The New York Times’ San Francisco Bureau Chief and Manny Yekutiel of Manny’s.

