Guaranteed income program for pregnant African American parents expands services across California

KALW | By Alia Taqieddin
Published December 8, 2022 at 2:32 PM PST
A pregnant woman and friends pose for a photo at a baby shower on November 10, 2018 in Pittsburg, Calif.

The Abundant Birth Project mitigates racial birth disparities by funding low-income African American and Pacific Islander parents. A grant from the California Department of Social Services will now expand the program to cover 425 pregnant parents across the State of California.

In 2021, only San Francisco residents qualified for the $1,000 monthly income. Now it’s open to qualifying residents in Alameda, Contra Costa, Los Angeles and Riverside counties.

The Abundant Birth Project was started by the equity organization Expecting Justice and the San Francisco Public Health Department. It is the first in the nation and program researchers say they hope the results will inspire similar programs to kickstart nationwide. They plan to monitor how the extra cash can help new parents and their babies.

San Francisco’s Office of Financial Empowerment says that premature births are almost twice as likely to happen to African American women as compared to white women in San Francisco.

According to Expecting Justice, supplementing pregnant parents with additional cash can ease the financial and health stress that comes from interpersonal, institutional and structural racism. They say that economic stability ultimately keeps parents’ expected children healthy, too.

Alia Taqieddin
Alia is a Seattle-raised, Oakland-based cultural worker, DJ, and community archivist, inspired by and belonging to a lineage of Palestinian and Arab women storytellers. She is interested in documenting the histories and contributions of West Asian and North African immigrant communities in the Bay Area. Alia's past audio work can be found in the Arab American National Museum, which houses her multimedia oral history archive of Dearborn, Michigan. In her free time, Alia enjoys hosting her monthly online radio show, Kan Ya Makan, on Moonglow Radio, and DJing various SWANA (Southwest Asian/North African) dance parties in the Bay Area.
