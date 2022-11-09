© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW News

Palo Alto’s new business tax heading to victory

KALW | By Astrid Fedel
Published November 9, 2022 at 11:28 AM PST
900px-Palo_Alto,_California_(City_Hall)_2004.jpg
Nader Moussa
/
Wikimedia commons
Palo Alto City Hall

Palo Alto Measure K is an ordinance to tax businesses operating in Palo Alto, to fund public services.

The tax will charge a 7.5% percent monthly rate to large businesses per square foot occupied. Exempt from this tax are grocery stores, small businesses under 10.000 square feet and nonprofits.

City staff estimates the business tax will bring an additional 9.6 million dollars a year more to the city.

With these funds, the city will improve affordable housing and homeless services, increase public safety and build grade separated train crossings at four existing rail crossings. This project will improve traffic flow and safety for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Several elected public officials support Measure K, including Mayor Patrick Burt.

Opponents included Joe Dehn, the chair of the Libertarian Party of Santa Clara County.

KALW News
Astrid Fedel
Originally from France, I moved in the Bay Area in 2017. After completing my studies in Political Science and Communication between France and Latinoamerica, I specialized as a content manager and producer in the visual communication industry, while writing for a handful of design media. In 2022, I co-founded the production company Incomedia.
See stories by Astrid Fedel