San Francisco's Coalition on Homelessness files lawsuit against the city

A couple months ago, the San Francisco Coalition on Homelessness filed a lawsuit, on behalf of those experiencing homelessness, along with the ACLU American Civil Liberties Union and the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights. The suit alleges that the City is violating the US Constitution with its ongoing sweeps against encampments.

KALW news editor Sunni Khalid spoke with the Executive Director of the Coalition on Homelessness, Jennifer Friedenbach to tell us more about it.