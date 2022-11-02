© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media
KALW News
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

San Francisco's Coalition on Homelessness files lawsuit against the city

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published November 2, 2022 at 5:16 PM PDT
A couple months ago, the San Francisco Coalition on Homelessness filed a lawsuit, on behalf of those experiencing homelessness, along with the ACLU American Civil Liberties Union and the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights. The suit alleges that the City is violating the US Constitution with its ongoing sweeps against encampments.

KALW news editor Sunni Khalid spoke with the Executive Director of the Coalition on Homelessness, Jennifer Friedenbach to tell us more about it.

Sunni Khalid
