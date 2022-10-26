© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
‘White supremacy’ triggers debate at Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors meeting on racial equity

KALW | By Mary Catherine O'Connor
Published October 26, 2022 at 2:39 PM PDT
BCN-20211012-CONTRACOSTACOUNTY-LOGO-01.jpeg
Contra Costa County
/
Bay City News Service
The Contra Costa County seal

The goal of the new office is to build on the county’s efforts to integrate racial equity into policy and funding decisions. Contra Costa supervisors approved the formation of the office in late 2020.

The report from the committee working to develop the office includes a list of priorities and office structure, as well as staffing recommendations. It was presented for approval from the board.

The introduction of the report says that Contra Costa County – in addition to being home to social justice movements and leaders – has an “entrenched culture of white supremacy.” It also states that the pandemic and racial reckoning “exposed and amplified the insidiousness of white supremacy and racial inequity” within the county’s education, health care, and other systems.

According to Bay City News, three supervisors, including board chairperson Karen Mitchoff, objected to the term.

District 5 supervisor Federal Glover, who is African American, defended its use. He added that a police officer had recently denigrated him, using a racial slur.

But after hearing from members of the public and the commission – most of whom defended the use of the term white supremacy – the board accepted the report, with one amendment.

Mary Catherine O'Connor
