KALW News

Country's largest LGBTQ+ rights organization honors Bay Area school districts

KALW | By Daniela Rodriguez
Published October 13, 2022 at 4:02 PM PDT
Pride Flag.jpg
Media Diversity Forum
/
Creative Commons License
Pride Flag

Equality California’s Communications Director, Jorge Reyes Salinas had this to say about the surveys conducted.

“The reason why we are doing that is because school climate really has a direct impact on student outcomes, so when LGBTQ students feel unsafe at school they are more likely to drop out, skip classes, score lower grades, and encounter the criminal justice system.”

In its latest survey of California's unified school districts, Equality California sent surveys to all 343 unified school districts across the state, and 118 responded. Nineteen districts, statewide were honored for their inclusive steps towards supporting LGBTQ+ students.

Among the districts singled out, a handful of them are Bay Area districts. These include: San Francisco, Oakland, Monterey Peninsula, and Half Moon Bay.

Salinas also told KALW that the organization is holding a press conference set to award one of their spotlight districts, the San Francisco Unified School District. The press conference will take place on Tuesday at 9am.

Daniela Rodriguez
Daniela is a passionate first-generation Latinx poet, videographer, educator, and audio enthusiast. Daniela graduated from The Academy of Art University in San Francisco where she received her Associate's degree in Sound Design for Visual Media. Storytelling and audio have been a haven for Daniela, as they bring her closer to her ancestry. She hopes to share that with the world, whether that is through sound, video, music, or writing. Most importantly, she is passionate about highlighting underrepresented voices and bringing those voices to light. Catch her teaching audio to folks and kids throughout the Bay Area, and learning about audio engineering, or reading in her free time!
