SF receives nearly $120 million toward three new housing projects.

Mayor London Breed, recently announced that the city has been awarded more than $117 million dollars. The money will be used to build low-income residential communities.

Specifically, these funds will go toward three housing projects throughout the city. They will be located at Geary & 6th Avenue, on Van Ness (near City Hall), and on Sunnydale avenue in Visitacion Valley.

Altogether, this investment will support the construction of nearly 300 low-income units. This will provide housing for families, disabled people, the formerly homeless, and other marginalized groups.

The money comes from the Housing Accelerator Fund, created by the California Department of Housing and Community Development.

The project planned for Geary Boulevard will be reserved for veterans and seniors. Seventy-five percent of the upcoming Sunnydale project will be dedicated for public housing residents, as well as retail space. On Van Ness Avenue , a quarter of the units will be reserved for people with disabilities.

Gustavo Velasquez is the Director of the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development. He says investments like this are “quick” and “strategic”. He added that these decisions bring California closer to achieving its goal of $2.5 million new housing units by 2030.

Construction starts on all three projects next year.