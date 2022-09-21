Hayward Police warn community after fentanyl drug bust

Hayward police said they recovered about 750 multicolored pills during a traffic stop earlier this week. The confiscated rainbow-colored pills, which they allege to be fentanyl, were shaped like skeletons, grenades, and even Hello Kitty.

Test results for the candy-like pills are still ongoing, but Hayward police have cautioned the community via Twitter that the drugs are frequently disguised to look like vitamins or candy.

The discovery of these pills in Hayward comes a month after a warning by the Drug Enforcement Agency , asking parents to speak with their children after seizing brightly-colored fentanyl and fentanyl pills in 18 states.