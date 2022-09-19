© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News

SFUSD reaches tentative agreement to boost teacher salaries

KALW | By Mary Catherine O'Connor,
Bay City News Service
Published September 19, 2022 at 4:22 PM PDT
San Francisco Unified says it has reached a tentative agreement with the United Educators of San Francisco to approve a six-percent salary increase for educators as well as for substitute teachers.

Educators would be compensated for more preparation time under the agreement. And it includes a dedicated substitute teacher pilot program for some schools.

In a statement, school district superintendent Dr. Matt Wayne called the agreement "an important investment" and said it would help the district retain teachers.

San Francisco Unified expects the Board of Education to finalize the agreement in October. The pay increase would be retroactive to July first.

United Educators of San Francisco president Cassondra Curiel called the agreement a step in the right direction that would benefit UESF members in the near term.

Originally from Chicago, I’ve lived in San Francisco for the past 20 years and am a veteran reporter and communicator. I was most recently editorial director for Activate, a nonprofit that empowers science entrepreneurs to bring their research to market. Prior to that I spent a dozen years as an independent reporter whose beats included climate, energy, microplastics, technology, and recreation. I’ve written for Outside, The Guardian, Al Jazeera America, and many other publications, and in 2014 co-founded a reader-supported experiment in journalism, called Climate Confidential. I had a brief stint in radio during college and can’t wait to learn the craft of audio storytelling.
