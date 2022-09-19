SFUSD reaches tentative agreement to boost teacher salaries

San Francisco Unified says it has reached a tentative agreement with the United Educators of San Francisco to approve a six-percent salary increase for educators as well as for substitute teachers.

Educators would be compensated for more preparation time under the agreement. And it includes a dedicated substitute teacher pilot program for some schools.

In a statement, school district superintendent Dr. Matt Wayne called the agreement "an important investment" and said it would help the district retain teachers.

San Francisco Unified expects the Board of Education to finalize the agreement in October. The pay increase would be retroactive to July first.

United Educators of San Francisco president Cassondra Curiel called the agreement a step in the right direction that would benefit UESF members in the near term.