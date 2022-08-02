Redwood City's Sequoia Hospital strike ends

With 64 percent voting yes, union members approved a tentative agreement reached the day before with hospital owner Dignity Health.

Union members had asked for more than the four-percent wage increase they said they have been offered.

The union's news release did not include details of the new contract, but reported that, "The newly ratified contract includes big wins that improve working conditions, wages and patient care. It guarantees an increase in certified nursing assistant staffing levels, which will improve both the quality of care delivered and workplace safety.”

Officials from Dignity Health were not immediately available for comment Monday night.

Hundreds of workers -- including nurses' assistants, surgical technicians, respiratory therapists, housekeepers, cooks and others -- began picketing the hospital and Dignity Health headquarters on July 18th.