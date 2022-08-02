Oakland youth football team apologizes to parents after shooting

The victims, two adults and one child –a six-year-old girl – were in stable condition at a hospital following the shooting, reported about 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Broadway, Oakland police said.

Authorities didn't give the exact location of the shooting, but it disrupted the nearby matchup between two youth football teams, the Oakland Dynamites and the Valley Boyz, a Fresno team, taking place between 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Dynamites, a nonprofit youth football and cheer organization , posted an apology Monday morning on Facebook and said their goal is to create a safe and fun environment for youth.

In a statement, the team promised to cooperate with police to find those responsible for the shooting, as well as put better security measures in place.