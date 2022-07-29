Oakland native becomes city’s first woman fire marshal

Felicia Wanzo-Bryant was sworn in earlier this month at City Hall after serving as assistant fire marshal. For 18 years, Wanzo-Bryant has been a sworn member of the fire department. She has served as a firefighter, driver operator/engineer, spokesperson and lieutenant.

Born and raised in Oakland, the 47-year-old Wanzo-Bryant serves on the executive board of the Oakland Black Firefighters Association. She is a member of the NorCal Fire Prevention Officers Association, League of Women Voters and Women in Fire, an education, advocacy and support network for women firefighters.

She reports directly to Chief Reginald Freeman and will work closely with fire operations and Oakland's Planning and Building Department.

Wanzo-Bryant will lead the fire department's fire prevention bureau, which manages vegetation, enforces fire codes, provides fire safety education and inspects high-hazard dwellings. She will set priorities for state-required inspections, the review of new construction plans and new construction inspections.