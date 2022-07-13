© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News

Oakland City Council approves November ballot measures

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published July 13, 2022 at 12:26 PM PDT
oakland city hall bldg daniel ramirez.jpg
Daniel Ramirez
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Oakland City Hall

The council placed those proposals on the ballot for voters to consider in November as well as an 850 million dollar infrastructure bond. The bond will leave property taxes unchanged.

Councilmembers failed to place a proposal on the ballot titled the Emerald New Deal, which would have directed 160 million dollars in city cannabis business tax revenue to provide restitution to Black and Hispanic residents negatively affected by the War on Drugs.

Councilmembers Treva Reid, Noel Gallo and mayoral hopeful Loren Taylor voted in favor of the Emerald New Deal, but Carroll Fife and Sheng Thao voted against the idea and Nikki Fortunato Bas and Dan Kalb abstained.

But Bas said already the City Council has allocated a one and a quarter-million dollars in the budget passed last month to help people affected negatively by the War on Drugs, which has been largely regarded as a failed effort.

Also, the council recently allocated 19 million dollars to the Oakland Department of Violence Prevention and three million dollars in grant money to community organizations. Bas said both allocations will help people suffering from the effects of the War on Drugs.

