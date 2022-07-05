Golden Gate Bridge tolls increase

Tolls are now 20 cents to 35 cents higher for most drivers, depending on their payment methods.

The FasTrak Account rate increased by 35 cents from seven-dollars and 70 cents to eight dollars-and-five cents. The Pay-As-You-Go rate – which includes License Plate Accounts and One-Time Payments – increased by 20 cents from eight dollars and 40 cents to eight dollars-and-60 cents, and the Toll Invoice rate increased from eight dollars-and-70 cents to nine dollars-and five cents.

The increases are part of the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District's five-year toll and transit fare programs . The toll program was approved in 2019 to fund continued operations and transportation infrastructure maintenance.

About half of bridge toll revenue is used to subsidize bus and ferry transit operations, according to the district.

The district also hopes the toll increases can provide funding to help maintain service as bridge traffic and transit ridership have dropped significantly during the pandemic.

The district reported that bridge traffic is still down 20 percent from pre-pandemic levels. Bus and ferry ridership also remain down by about 70 percent and 90 percent, respectively.

The tolls are set to rise one more time in 2023.