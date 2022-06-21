COVID-19 vaccines available for children under-five-years-old in Santa Clara County
Santa Clara County will have multiple vaccine locations available throughout the county for children less than five-years-old. One of the largest vaccine locations will be held at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds.
If parents can’t attend with their child, there is a consent form available at the Santa Clara County Health Website. More information is available for parents and caregivers on the CDC website.
Parents are advised to speak with their health care provider if they have any questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine for their child.
No immigration or health care requirements will be required at the time of vaccination. The vaccines are available free of cost for everyone in the community.