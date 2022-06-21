COVID-19 vaccines available for children under-five-years-old in Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County will have multiple vaccine locations available throughout the county for children less than five-years-old. One of the largest vaccine locations will be held at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds.

If parents can’t attend with their child, there is a consent form available at the Santa Clara County Health Website . More information is available for parents and caregivers on the CDC website .

Parents are advised to speak with their health care provider if they have any questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine for their child.

No immigration or health care requirements will be required at the time of vaccination. The vaccines are available free of cost for everyone in the community.