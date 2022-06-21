© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media
KALW News

COVID-19 vaccines available for children under-five-years-old in Santa Clara County

KALW | By Monica Gomez
Published June 21, 2022 at 4:08 PM PDT




Parent holds toddler as they receive a vaccine from a Doctor.

Santa Clara County will have multiple vaccine locations available throughout the county for children less than five-years-old. One of the largest vaccine locations will be held at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds.

If parents can’t attend with their child, there is a consent form available at the Santa Clara County Health Website. More information is available for parents and caregivers on the CDC website.

Parents are advised to speak with their health care provider if they have any questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine for their child.

No immigration or health care requirements will be required at the time of vaccination. The vaccines are available free of cost for everyone in the community.

KALW News
Monica Gomez
Monica Gomez is a News Producer for KALW's Summer Journalism Program 2022
