Monica Gomez is a News Producer for KALW's Summer Journalism Program 2022

Hello! My name is Monica Gomez, I am a passionate creative storyteller at heart. My jam is working in the field, reporting and looking for the next sound byte. I’ve learned to be versatile and use my skill set to the fullest. I started out mostly writing news stories, dabbled in broadcast and absolutely fell in love with audio. Whatever the medium I’m here for it. Cheers to sharing stories that are often left untold!

