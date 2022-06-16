© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sheriff’s challenger nears victory; may avoid November run-off election with incumbent

Published June 16, 2022 at 3:47 PM PDT
Sanchez’s lead has gradually widened as votes have been counted in the past week.Sanchez needs more than 50 percent to avoid a faceoff in November. By Wednesday night she reached nearly 53 percent in unofficial results from the Alameda County Registrar of Voters.

Ahern trailed with about 31 percent and a third candidate, San Francisco police officer JoAnn Walker, tallied about half of that.

Ahern conceded, saying he would work to ensure a smooth transition for the incoming sheriff.

Sanchez became a deputy in 2001 and worked her way up the ranks to her current position as division commander overseeing the Santa Rita Jail Facility in Dublin.

