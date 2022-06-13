Proud Boys crash weekend LGBTQ event at San Lorenzo Library

Alameda County Sheriff's Dept. Lt. Ray Kelly said the group entered the library about 1:30 p.m., during an event called Drag Queen Story Time. Kyle Chu, also known as drag queen Panda Dulce, hosted a story hour meant for preschool-aged children in celebration of Pride Month.

Kelly said in an email that the men made homophobic and transphobic remarks against a member of the LGTBQ+ community, who was hosting the event. He said there was no physical violence. Deputies responded to the disturbance, were able to de-escalate the situation and are conducting follow up to identify the group of men and their affiliation – although the men were reported to be members of the Proud Boys.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the deputies escorted the men from the library, but once outside, the protesters allegedly tried to form a line to block the exits.

The sheriff’s office said an active hate crime investigation into the incident is underway,