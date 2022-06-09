© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW News

Mayor Breed announces plan to repave 500 city blocks

KALW | By Sunday Joyahnah Holland
Published June 9, 2022 at 3:21 PM PDT
Folsom Street SF Bicycle Coalition
SF Bicycle Coalition
/
Creative Commons
Folsom Street

The mayor’s plan to repave the roads is part of a $77.2 million Street Resurfacing Program for the coming fiscal year.

Segments of Harrison Street, Larkin Street, Union Street, and Ninth Avenue, along with dozens more are among the streets in need of repair, designated by the board of supervisors.

The city has been resurfacing about 500 or more city blocks every year.

The program’s budget comes, in part, from San Francisco’s share of the 2017 Road Repair and Accountability Act, the largest transportation funding measure in state history. The measure secures $54 billion to repair roadways over several years.

San Franciscans will see “no parking” signs posted 72-hours in advance before construction crews begin resurfacing.

KALW News
Sunday Joyahnah Holland
Sunday is a news producer for Crosscurrents' summer training program.
See stories by Sunday Joyahnah Holland