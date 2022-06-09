Mayor Breed announces plan to repave 500 city blocks

The mayor’s plan to repave the roads is part of a $77.2 million Street Resurfacing Program for the coming fiscal year.

Segments of Harrison Street, Larkin Street, Union Street, and Ninth Avenue, along with dozens more are among the streets in need of repair, designated by the board of supervisors.

The city has been resurfacing about 500 or more city blocks every year.

The program’s budget comes, in part, from San Francisco’s share of the 2017 Road Repair and Accountability Act, the largest transportation funding measure in state history. The measure secures $54 billion to repair roadways over several years.