California community schools could receive another investment in the billions.

Community schools offer expanded resources to students and their families. Some provide health care or social services. Others even include housing on campus.

Last year, the state allocated three billion dollars to convert schools in high poverty areas into this community school model. Monday’s proposal would add another $1.5 billion dollars to that budget, which is going to be dispersed over seven years.

Officials like California Teachers Association President E. Toby Boyd argues that additional funding is essential because “this isn’t a one-time solution," he says.