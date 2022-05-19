San Jose announces plan to improve police department

City police officers have recently been accused of criminal conduct in a number of incidents.

NBC Bay Area reported that one officer was accused of indecent exposure while responding to a call . Another allegedly showed up intoxicated to a kidnapping investigation. A nd a third was accused of offering a meth pipe to a local woman in exchange for information.

Both Mayor Liccardo and Police Chief Mata admitted Wednesday that there have been mistakes. Mata said the seven-point program is aimed at improving his department’s overall performance.

KTVU reports that the plan includes: a new probationary period for new officers; new alcohol and drug testing protocols and resources; social media training; and new responsibilities for supervisors regarding training and conflict resolution.

The chief added that a third party will review and audit his department’s hiring practices.