KALW News

San Jose announces plan to improve police department

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published May 19, 2022 at 8:33 PM PDT
sjpd richard masoner:cyclelicious.jpg
Richard Masoner/Cyclelicious
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
A San Jose police officer

City police officers have recently been accused of criminal conduct in a number of incidents.

NBC Bay Area reported that one officer was accused of indecent exposure while responding to a call. Another allegedly showed up intoxicated to a kidnapping investigation. And a third was accused of offering a meth pipe to a local woman in exchange for information.

Both Mayor Liccardo and Police Chief Mata admitted Wednesday that there have been mistakes. Mata said the seven-point program is aimed at improving his department’s overall performance.

KTVU reports that the plan includes: a new probationary period for new officers; new alcohol and drug testing protocols and resources; social media training; and new responsibilities for supervisors regarding training and conflict resolution.

The chief added that a third party will review and audit his department’s hiring practices.

