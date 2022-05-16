'Bans-Off-Our-Bodies' marches held across the Bay Area Saturday

Thousands of people marched throughout the Bay Area last weekend demanding the protection of abortion rights. Planned Parenthood organized the 'Bans-Off -Our-Bodies' march held in downtown San Jose this past Saturday.

Trans activist, Sarah, was the emcee for the event. “When I hear 'bans-off-our-bodies,' it’s trans bodies too," she said. "It’s black bodies, it’s Asian bodies, immigrant bodies, disabled bodies. It’s making sure that we stand up for not only for women’s rights, but for anyone that faces any kind of inequity or injustice.”

Morgan Hill City Council member Yvonne Martínez Beltrán was there in attendance with her children. She said, “There’s an attack on our basic right to decide whether or not we become mothers. That is something that takes a lot of thought and consideration. It takes resources that not everyone has.”

Martínez Beltrán’s daughter, also Yvonne, said, “I’m here because I think that since we are women, it’s our choice if we want to have kids or we don’t. Because we are the ones who have to take care of them.”

Planned Parenthood Mar Monte partnered with Orchard City Indivisible to give out free signs, t-shirts, hats, water, and snacks to event participants.