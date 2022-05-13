Judge extends Oakland Police oversight for one more year

U.S. District Judge William Orrick issued the order in the case of Delphine Allen et al vs. city of Oakland et al after determining police achieved "substantial compliance" with reforms.

Oakland police must maintain "substantial compliance" for a year to be free of the oversight.

Judge Orrick wrote that Oakland Police Department has achieved significant progress in reaching compliance and said there was a path to "tangible improvements in policing in Oakland.”

The case against the city of Oakland stemmed from the actions of a group of police officers known as the Riders. A rookie officer's 2000 complaint against the officers alleged they beat a suspect.

An investigation of four officers uncovered more allegations that the officers planted drugs, falsely arrested suspects, and falsified police reports. That led to formal complaints by more than 100 victims.

None of the officers were convicted of criminal charges, but all four left the department. One fled the country before he could be tried. The city paid nearly 10-and-a-half million dollars in civil rights claims to the victims.

Criminal defense attorney John Burris, who has represented several clients in suits against the OPD, said he was optimistic about the progress the department has made, but more steps must be taken to reach full compliance.