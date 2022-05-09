California State University faculty hit with harassment allegations

The system released records naming seven managers across six campuses in what was described as a first round of summaries. The summaries included allegations of sexual harassment against Frank Lamas, Fresno State's former vice president of student affairs. Castro's mishandling of his case led to his resignation in February as CSU chancellor.

EdSource and two other news organizations agreed to receive summary information on sexual harassment and misconduct cases involving management employees across the nearly half-million-student, 23-campus system. EdSource filed public records requests for all cases involving CSU managers decided between 2017 and February of this year.

These include a vice president at California State University, Bakersfield, who was fired for viewing pornography on his work computer; a dean at CSU Monterey Bay, who was accused of harassing and demeaning female employees; and an administrator at Sonoma State University QUOTE "asserted his dominance" UNQUOTE over a female co-worker and became violent when she rebuffed his advances.

In a statement Friday, a CSU spokesman said the university is committed to maintaining a safe environment across the system.