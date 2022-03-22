BART’s red line resumes service between Richmond and Millbrae

BART officials announced late Monday night that five-car trains -- half the normal length -- would begin running Tuesday. The smaller but more frequent trains will run on both the red line and the orange line – between the Richmond and Berryessa stations.

Although the broken cable has not yet been repaired, so the transit agency is rerouting power from elsewhere in the system substations until they can finish repairing the broken cable .

BART is advising passengers to wait in the middle of the station platforms on the red and orange lines because the trains will not extend the normal length of the platform.

Officials provided no estimate of when the repairs would be completed.