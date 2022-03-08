State Democratic party divided on eve of Newsom state-of-the-state address

Governor Newsom is in a more politically stable place than he was last year, when he used his State of the State address to kick off his campaign against the recall attempt that he soundly defeated.

Despite their iron-clad grip on state politics, the same can't be said for California Democrats, who are rushing to energize voters ahead of key midterm elections expected to result in Republicans gaining control of Congress.

The party’s convention highlighted some of the political divisions that can make or break a bill's fate in California's supermajority-Democratic legislature.

Labor leaders clashed with party leaders on numerous fronts. Andrew Meredith, president of the powerful State Building and Construction Trades Council, accused the party of forgetting its "blue-collar roots" – an apparent reference to certain housing and environmental policies.

Tensions are also still running high with the party's progressive wing over policy and political donations.

