Drumming is like fire, the more you do it, there's like a fire burning into in your body.

— Gatore Mukarhinda





Entrepreneur and musician Gatore Mukarhinda is from Rwanda, but lived all over Africa — in the Congo, Ivory Coast, Tanzania, Kenya — before coming to the United States. He's had many careers and one constant: drumming.

He spoke with Crosscurrents host Hana Baba for her series "Diaspora Stories."