Almanac - Monday 9/13/21

Today is Monday September 13, 2021

It is the 256th day of the year

109 days remain until the end of the year.

9 days until the Autumnal Equinox

The sun rises at 6:50:29 am

and sunset will be at 7:19:06 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 28 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:04:47 pm

The first high tide will be at 5:24 am at 4.37 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:01 am at 3.02 feet

The next high tide at 4:17 pm at 6.16 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:41 pm at 0.17 feet

The Moon is 45.9% visible

a Waxing Crescent moon

Today is the First Quarter Moon at 1:39 pm

Today is …

Bald is Beautiful Day

Fortune Cookie Day

I'm on Top of It Day

International Chocolate Day

Kids Take Over The Kitchen Day

National Boss/Employee Exchange Day

National Celiac Awareness Day

National Defy Superstition Day

National Peanut Day

Positive Thinking Day

Programmers' Day

Roald Dahl Day

Snack a Pickle Day

Supernatural Day

Uncle Sam Day

Today is also… Día de los Niños Héroes in Mexico

Engineer's Day in Mauritius

Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary

as it was on this day in 1985 –

Super Mario Bros. is released in Japan for the NES,

which starts the Super Mario series of platforming games.

On this day in history…

1501 – Italian Renaissance: Michelangelo begins work on his statue of

1609 – Henry Hudson reaches the river that would later be named after him – the Hudson River

1743 – Great Britain, Austria and the Kingdom of Sardinia sign the Treaty of Worms.

1788 – The Philadelphia Convention sets the date for the first presidential election in the United States, and New York City becomes the country's temporary capital.

1814 – In a turning point in the War of 1812, the British fail to capture Baltimore. During the battle, Francis Scott Key composes his poem "Defence of Fort McHenry", which is later set to music and becomes the United States' national anthem.

1848 – Vermont railroad worker Phineas Gage survives an iron rod 1+1⁄4 inches (3.2 cm) in diameter being driven through his brain; the reported effects on his behavior and personality stimulate discussion of the nature of the brain and its functions.

1898 – Hannibal Goodwin patents celluloid photographic film.

1899 – Henry Bliss is the first person in the United States to be killed in an automobile accident.

1933 – Elizabeth McCombs becomes the first woman elected to the New Zealand Parliament.

1948 – Margaret Chase Smith is elected United States senator, and becomes the first woman to serve in both the U.S. House of Representatives and the United States Senate.

1953 – Nikita Khrushchev is appointed General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

1956 – The IBM 305 RAMAC is introduced, the first commercial computer to use disk storage.

1971 – State police and National Guardsmen storm New York's Attica Prison to quell a prison revolt, which claimed 43 lives.

1971 – Chairman Mao Zedong's second in command and successor Marshal Lin Biao flees China after the failure of an alleged coup. His plane crashes in Mongolia, killing all aboard.

1977 – General Motors introduces Diesel engine, with Oldsmobile Diesel engine, in the Delta 88, Oldsmobile 98, and Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser models amongst others.

1989 – Largest anti-Apartheid march in South Africa, led by Desmond Tutu.

1993 – Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin shakes hands with Palestine Liberation Organization chairman Yasser Arafat at the White House after signing the Oslo Accords granting limited Palestinian autonomy.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1502 – John Leland, English poet and historian (d. 1552)

1818 – Lucy Goode Brooks, Former American slave and a founder of Friends' Asylum for Colored Orphans (d. 1900)[9]

1819 – Clara Schumann, German pianist and composer (d. 1896)

1851 – Walter Reed, American physician and biologist (d. 1902)

1857 – Milton S. Hershey, American businessman, founded The Hershey Company (d. 1945)

1860 – John J. Pershing, American general and lawyer (d. 1948)

1874 – Arnold Schoenberg, Austrian composer and painter (d. 1951)

1903 – Claudette Colbert, French-American actress (d. 1996)

1911 – Bill Monroe, American singer-songwriter and mandolin player (d. 1996)

1916 – Roald Dahl, British novelist, poet, and screenwriter (d. 1990)

1918 – Ray Charles, American singer-songwriter and conductor (d. 2015)

1922 – Charles Brown, American singer and pianist (d. 1999)

1925 – Mel Tormé, American singer-songwriter and actor (d. 1999)

1939 – Joel-Peter Witkin, American photographer

1940 – Óscar Arias, Costa Rican politician, President of Costa Rica, Nobel Prize laureate

1944 – Jacqueline Bisset, English actress and producer

1956 – Anne Geddes, Australian-New Zealand photographer and fashion designer

1964 – Tavis Smiley, American talk show host, journalist, and author

1969 – Tyler Perry, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1977 – Fiona Apple, American singer-songwriter, producer, and pianist