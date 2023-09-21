© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Castlemont High’s first female football player honored

KALW | By Steffi Puerto
Published September 21, 2023 at 5:37 PM PDT
Danielle Johnson is making strides on and off of the football field as Castlemont High’s first female football player. And she’s having her helmet displayed at the new California High School Football Hall of Fame at the Rose Bowl Stadium.

Standing only five-feet tall, Danielle Johnson, a junior, is showing that high school football isn’t just for the boys.

Danielle was a crucial part of leading the Knights’ victory against the Los Angeles Dorsey Dons in the final minutes of the Oakland-Los Angeles Neighborhood Football Classic earlier this month.

Her coach, Edward Washington, selected Danielle’s helmet to be displayed at the Rose Bowl Stadium.

Washington said, "She wrote history. She wrote her own story, and that’s the beautiful thing.”

Castlemont's varsity team became the first football team to visit the exhibit and witness where Danielle's helmet will be permanently showcased for years to come.

Danielle found her passion for football started at the age of eight And she aspires to play professionally, stating: "If they let me, I’d really go pro. I’d do it."

