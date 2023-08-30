Covid-19 resurgence posing renewed risks to Bay Area

Last week, some Bay Area hospitals resumed their masking requirements for doctors, nurses and other staff, yet another indication of a recent increase in COVID-19 infections. Do newly-discovered variants of the virus pose a major threat to the public, in general, or just to certain populations groups? Could we see a return to public masking mandates? Dr. Peter Chin-Hong is a professor at UCSF's Health Division of Infectious Diseases. He recently spoke with KALW News Editor Sunni Khalid about the continuing threat posed by COVID-19.

This interview aired in the August 30, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.