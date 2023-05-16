© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Economy, Business & Labor
CVS settles suit for expired goods

KALW | By Bay City News Service,
Priscilla Ankrah
Published May 16, 2023 at 3:56 PM PDT
gettyimages-477244350_wide-616408a6ae43db4d4ee138d333d6c8271aa3f9cb.jpg
Justin Sullivan
/
Getty Images
A CVS store is pictured in 2015 in San Francisco.

The settlement stipulated that CVS will pay seven-and-a-half million dollars in civil penalties and restitution.

The District Attorney’s office said Monday in a statement the settlement is part of a multi-county enforcement action initiated by officials in Contra Costa, Marin and 10 other counties.

CVS has 31 stores in Contra Costa County, offering products such as over-the-counter drugs, food, infant formula, and baby food.

California law prohibits retailers from selling or offering for sale any over-the-counter drug that has expired. Food retailers are also prohibited from selling or offering for sale any infant formula or baby food that has passed its "use by" date, as mandated by the federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

Authorities said CVS also retrained employees to verify the expiration dates of food and drug products. The investigation didn't show evidence that the sale of expired or past "use by" date products resulted in harm to any consumers.

The agreement was made without admitting or denying any wrongdoing on behalf of CVS. The pharmacy will pay six-and-a-half million dollars in civil penalties and investigative costs and another million in restitution – the latter of which will go to various charitable organizations throughout the state.

