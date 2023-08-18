FBI arrests 10 East Bay police officers in corruption probe

Before dawn Thursday, about 100 FBI agents in California, Texas and Hawaii raided the homes of 10 current or former Antioch and Pittsburg police officers and arrested them on corruption charges. The arrests are the latest development in an 18-month federal investigation of both the Antioch and Pittsburg police departments triggered by the discovery of racist and homophobic text messages on the cellphones of police officers from both cities.

We spoke with Nathan Gartrell, a reporter with the East Bay Times, about Thursday morning’s arrests and what may follow.