Study: Berkeley unprepared for emergency evacuations

A recent study found that the City of Berkeley is unprepared for emergency evacuations.

The report released Tuesday was commissioned by the city. The findings confirm that narrow roadways and pre-timed traffic signals delay evacuation times. In an extreme fire, a complete evacuation of the city could take up to four hours.

Overall, the study found people who are signed up for emergency alerts evacuate faster. This is especially important for those living in the Berkeley Hills – where high wind and low-humidity conditions can cause “extreme fire weather.”

Berkeley Emergency Manager Sarah Lana said residents should focus on solidifying their evacuation plans.

“It's really important to remember that in a big emergency, whether it's an earthquake or some kind of evacuation, the people nearby are going to be the ones who are best positioned to help you.”

Or for you to help them. The report found choosing to carpool in an emergency keeps community members together and reduces traffic. During a tsunami evacuation, biking or even walking could be faster than driving.